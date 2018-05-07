stiripesurse.ro

  
     
President Iohannis: Public finance evolution - completely unsatisfying; PM's Dancila resignation is imperative

President Klaus Iohannis on Monday stated that the public finances evolution is "completely unsatisfying", in which context he reiterated that PM Viorica Dancila stepping down is imperative.


"Overall, the public finance evolution is completely unsatisfying, so that it's imperative Mrs. Dancila resigns, in order to make room for responsible and competent people, while it is also more and more clear that Dragnea and his entourage are no solution for a good and efficient governing," said the head of the state, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

