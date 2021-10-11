President Iohannis receives new Austrian, Egyptian and Malaysian ambassadors to Romania

President Klaus Iohannis received on Monday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace new Austrian ambassador Adelheid Folie, Egypt's incoming ambassador Moayad Fathallah Mohamed El Dalie, and Malaysian incoming ambassador Tengku Dato' Sirajuzzaman Bin Tengku Mohamed Ariffin, the Presidential Administration informs.

During the meeting with Austrian ambassador Adelheid Folie, President Iohannis expressed his appreciation for the strong Romanian-Austrian partnership and the excellent bilateral and economic relations, emphasizing the role of Austrian investors in Romania and the importance of the Romanian community in Austria for the bilateral relationship. Klaus Iohannis also encouraged an as close as possible cooperation between the relevant ministries of the two countries on topics of interest on the bilateral and European agenda.

The Austrian ambassador said that the priority of her mandate in Romania will be to intensify political dialogue and economic and multisectoral cooperation, based on the common interests of the two countries in Europe and the region. Adelheid Folie praised the excellent bilateral relationship and expressed interest in strengthening it at regional and European level, as she also brought to mind the success of the European Union Strategy for the Danube Region, launched following a joint Romanian-Austrian initiative, and the EU enlargement process to the Western Balkan states.

During the meeting with ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Moayad Fathallah Mohamed El Dalie, President Iohannis highlighted the very good bilateral relationship, in the context of the 115th anniversary this year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states.

President Klaus Iohannis highlighted the interest in deepening the political and diplomatic dialogue at all levels and reaffirmed the support of the Romanian side for the organization of the fourth round of consultations of the Romanian-Egyptian Joint Cooperation Committee.

The Egyptian diplomat voiced appreciation for the very good bilateral relationship between the two states, as well as interest in expanding and diversifying the Romanian-Egyptian economic cooperation.

During the meeting with the ambassador of Malaysia, Klaus Iohannis pointed out the timeliness of strengthening bilateral relations, including by advancing economic cooperation both in terms of trade and investment.

"The President of Romania asked that solutions be identified as soon as possible for the favorable settlement of the case of the Romanian citizens sentenced to death in Malaysia," states the Presidential Administration.

The Malaysian ambassador expressed full openness to capitalizing on the existing potential for bilateral cooperation, as well as on opportunities for multilateral cooperation.

President Klaus Iohannis wished the new ambassadors success in fulfilling their terms, and assured them of the full support of the Romanian authorities in this regard.