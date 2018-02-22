President Iohannis: Report on managerial activity of DNA lacks clarity; in-depth analysis required

The report regarding the managerial activity of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) lacks clarity and the assessment of this institution and its leadership made by President Klaus Iohannis is different from the one made by the Justice Ministry, the Presidential Administration mentioned on Thursday.

"Due to the lack of clarity in the presentation of the Report regarding the managerial activity of the DNA and, taking into account that President Klaus Iohannis' assessment of the DNA activity and its leadership is different from the one made by the Justice Minister, an in-depth analysis of this document is required, that is to be carried out at the level of the Presidential Administration by the specialized departments," reads a release sent to Agerpres.

On several occasions, Klaus Iohannis said that he was pleased with the work of the DNA and its leadership," a point of view that he further maintains," the quoted source mentions. President Klaus Iohannis will use all the constitutional prerogatives to ensure the functioning of an independent justice and to strengthen the rule of law, the Presidential Administration mentions.