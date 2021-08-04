President Iohannis: Romania wants to expand its forested area

Romania wants to expand its forested area, said President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday, on the occasion of a visit he paid to the Comana Natural Park.

Asked about a European initiative through which forests should be protected, an initiative that Romania initially did not support, the president said that "there are some unanswered technical issues."

"There are some unanswered technical issues, but Romania wants to expand its forested area and its working in this direction. (...) I participated, you know that, since you were there with me, in reforestation and afforestation actions, and I won't give up these ideas. Romania needs to expand its forest area and to make the exploitation of forests much more ecological, in order to reach the 21st century with this issue as well. If we are talking about reducing emissions, especially reducing carbon dioxide and absorbing it, then we understand very well why forests are needed," he said, Agerpres informs.

He reminded that the forest not only has the capacity to create a very good microclimate, to protect species, but it has the capacity to absorb carbon dioxide and added that such areas are needed, very large ones, if we want to reach a climate neutrality by 2050.

"These things need to be taken very seriously and these issues are not related to any scientific or political ambitions of Brussels, they are related to our lives. We want to have a healthy, pleasant, good environment for the future generations. We cannot consume all our resources and leave behind an overheated land, without forests, without fertile agricultural land, all these things are connected and we need a lot of involvement, a lot of pro-nature, pro-environment policy (...) So we have a lot, a lot of work to do, and we have now this special opportunity of the funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Project, a large part of which is designed for such measures that we generically call green," said Klaus Iohannis