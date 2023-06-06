President Iohannis says common vision of states from B9 format is essential.

The common vision of the states from the Bucharest 9 format is essential for the security of the Eastern Flank of NATO, told Agerpres.

The Romanian head of state is in Bratislava, on Tuesday, attending the Bucharest 9 (B9) Summit, which he is co-chairing alongside President of the Slovak Republic Zuzana Caputova and President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is also attending the event.

The head of state said that the NATO allies on the Eastern Flank are in the front line against the negative effects of the devastating war unleashed by Russia.

Iohannis brought to mind that Romania is the allied country with the longest border with Ukraine, mentioning the need to consolidate the national defence in order to strengthen the NATO posture on the Eastern Flank, in a unitary and coherent, credible and robust manner, including in the Black Sea region. The president said that this is a transatlantic effort and has transatlantic application.