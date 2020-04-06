President Iohannis says epidemic not peaking up in Romania, no reason to ease up

President Klaus Iohannis warned on Monday that the COVID-19 epidemic has not peaked up in Romania yet, and that the country should not ease up on the measures taken so far, despite the number of cases being lower than in other countries.

"A first conclusion would be that, when compared with other countries, the increase in the number of people affected by the epidemic was not as high as I have noticed for example in countries where we have many Romanians. I mean in Italy, in Spain. And that is obviously the result of the fact that we took very firm measures very early on, but I have to warn you very clearly: there is no way that we should ease up. This is in no way the time to disregard the instructions of the authorities. All experts, all doctors tell us that the development of the epidemic still depends on how we follow the instructions of the authorities. If we follow the instructions, we avoid contact and so on, we may not have a very high increase. If we violate them, we might reach the scenarios as we have unfortunately seen in the countries I mentioned. It is clear: the epidemic has not peaked up. There is no way that we should ease up," Iohannis told a news conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Monday.

The president resumed his urge to Romanians to comply with the measures ordered by the authorities. "Follow the isolation order. Avoid meetings and only leave home when you have a problem to solve, when you go to work, or when you go to buy food. Avoid any physical contact with everyone. That is very important. The disease spreads among humans. Do not shake hands, do not hug, stay away from other people," Iohannis said.

He had a meeting to evaluate the measures for managing the COVID-19 epidemic with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Finance Minister Florin Citu, Interior Minister Marcel Vela, Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Economy Minister Virgil Popa, Health Minister Nelu Tataru, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Violeta Alexandru, Minister of Justice Catalin Predoiu, and head of the Emergency Department Raed Arafat