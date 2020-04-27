 
     
President Iohannis: Schools, universities, not to reopen, school year ends on 12 June

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Monday that schools will no longer open in this school year.

"It has been decided today that for most students, in this school year, kindergartens, schools and universities will not reopen. The pupil, the student will not physically return to classes," the head of state said in a statement at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, after the meeting on measures to manage the COVID-19 epidemic, alongside Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Minister of Health Nelu Tataru, Interior Minister Marcel Vela, Minister of Education and Research, Monica Anisie, the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat.

He informed that the school year will end on June 12.

