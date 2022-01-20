President Iohannis should urgently convene CSAT to discuss situation on NATO's eastern flank (USR)

Deputy chair of Save Romania Union (USR), former Minister of Justice Stelian Ion, believes that President Klaus Iohannis should urgently convene the Supreme Council of National Defense to discuss the security situation on NATO's eastern flank.

"The two message tweeted today by Klaus Iohannis, hailing the announcements made by presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron regarding the military presence in Romania, are not a substitute for either a strategic decision or a security analysis. It would be a proof of political irresponsibility and recklessness fpr the president to wait for the situation in Eastern Europe to deteriorate and only then to convene the CSAT meeting," the USR deputy wrote on Facebook.

On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Twitter both the announcement of the US counterpart, Joe Biden, regarding the increase of the US military presence in Romania, on the eastern flank of NATO, "if the security situation deteriorates", and the announcement of his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, regarding France's willingness to participate with NATO troops on the Romanian territory