President Iohannis signs decree promulgating law on judicial organisation

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday signed the decree promulgating the law on the modification and supplementing law no 304/2004 on judicial organisation, the Presidential Administration announces in a release sent to stiripesurse.ro

The main provision of the law is the establishment of the special section for investigating magistrates within the General Prosecutor's Office.On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis announced that he was forced to promulgate the law, after he had exhausted all appeal procedures, and asked Parliament to reintroduce the Justice Laws in the lawmaking process once the autumn session begins.