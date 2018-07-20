 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis signs decree promulgating law on judicial organisation

iohannis semnatura

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday signed the decree promulgating the law on the modification and supplementing law no 304/2004 on judicial organisation, the Presidential Administration announces in a release sent to stiripesurse.ro


The main provision of the law is the establishment of the special section for investigating magistrates within the General Prosecutor's Office.

On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis announced that he was forced to promulgate the law, after he had exhausted all appeal procedures, and asked Parliament to reintroduce the Justice Laws in the lawmaking process once the autumn session begins.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.