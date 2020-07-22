 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis test drives new Ford model in Craiova

klaus iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis has test driven, on Wednesday, in southern Craiova, the new Ford model Puma.

"I had the occasion today to see the new model, I also went for a test drive. I liked the car and I believe it's important that Romania be known for such units, such highly successful plants," said Iohannis after the visit to the Ford factory.

He emphasized that the automotive industry is vital to Romania.

"Not only is it vital, here, in Romania, it can develop much, much more. We have potential. Now we will have the money to make the investments that transform Romania in such a way that it is more attractive for investors in the automaker domain and in all other domains," said Iohannis.

The head of state deemed the Ford team as being "very performant", showing that it is a very good example for the entire country on how a modern plant should function.

"I heard there is the intention to expand the plant, which is laudable and I hope is a big success," president Iohannis added.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.