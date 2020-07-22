President Iohannis test drives new Ford model in Craiova

President Klaus Iohannis has test driven, on Wednesday, in southern Craiova, the new Ford model Puma.

"I had the occasion today to see the new model, I also went for a test drive. I liked the car and I believe it's important that Romania be known for such units, such highly successful plants," said Iohannis after the visit to the Ford factory.He emphasized that the automotive industry is vital to Romania."Not only is it vital, here, in Romania, it can develop much, much more. We have potential. Now we will have the money to make the investments that transform Romania in such a way that it is more attractive for investors in the automaker domain and in all other domains," said Iohannis.The head of state deemed the Ford team as being "very performant", showing that it is a very good example for the entire country on how a modern plant should function."I heard there is the intention to expand the plant, which is laudable and I hope is a big success," president Iohannis added.