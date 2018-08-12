President Iohannis: The alternative will not invent itself, opposition forces must converse

President Klaus Iohannis on Monday asked the opposition politicians to leave aside their "small interests" and "pride" and put the country interest above anything else, while pointing out that they need to establish a dialogue.

"I want to address myself to the opposition now and to the opposition politicians. The alternative will not invent itself! Only by working with determination and wisdom you can win the people's trust. The opposition too has the duty of ensuring the stability of the country and maintain Romania on its normal path. And for that to happen there is need, of course, of a sustained dialogue between all forces in opposition! The responsible politicians know when to leave their small interests and pride aside and put the country interest first and the Romanians' interest is to stop the abuses of the current majority. In order to create that alternative I was referring to earlier, the parties in opposition must get to an understanding," said Iohannis, in his public message on Monday, while referring to the recent events.

He underscored that he will continue to act for maintaining the rule of law, regardless of how strong the "pressure" from (main ruling) PSD will be.

"I want to assure you that, no matter how strong the pressure from the PSD and its propaganda will be, I will continue to support wholeheartedly the fundamental interests of the Romanians, the state institutions fighting corruption, as well as the need to make Romania a strong and prosperous country. As President, I will continue to act for maintaining a rule of law, with strong institutions, which are strong in applying the law, for protecting the citizens and their rights," concluded Iohannis.