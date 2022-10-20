President Iohannis, Thursday through Friday at European Council's reunion, energy, global food security to be addressed

President Klaus Iohannis is participating, Thursday through Friday, in Brussels, in the meeting of the European Council, among the topics of discussion being the necessary measures in the field of energy, following the package of proposals presented by the European Commission and the reaffirmation of the EU's support for ensuring global food security, told Agerpres.

According to a press release from the Presidential Administration sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, the European leaders will continue the debates held during the informal European Council in Prague regarding the situation in the field of energy, "in order to agree on additional measures necessary to ensure security of supply and lower energy prices, starting from the package of proposals presented on Tuesday by the European Commission".

The discussions will also focus on ways to strengthen the resilience of the European economies and protect citizens and businesses, the quoted source states.

On the agenda of the meeting, there are also the developments of the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine, considering the recent escalations on the part of the Russian Federation, as well as the continuation of European support for Kyiv, on a political, financial, humanitarian and military level.

The European Union's support for ensuring global food security will be reaffirmed, the press release mentions.

The European leaders will address the concrete ways of strengthening the resilience of the critical infrastructure, in the context of the recent acts of sabotage against the Nord Stream pipelines, the Presidential Administration adds.

According to the agenda of the meeting, the heads of state and government of the EU member states will have a strategic debate on the European Union's relations with China, as well as preparatory discussions in the perspective of the December Summit between the European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Sharm El-Sheikh, in November (COP27), the cited source also says.