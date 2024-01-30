President Iohannis to attend extraordinary European summit

President Klaus Iohannis will be in Brussels, Belgium, on Wednesday and Thursday to attend a memorial ceremony organised by the European Commission in memory of Jacques Delors and an extraordinary European summit, according to the Presidential Administration.

On Wednesday, he will take part in a memorial ceremony organised by the European Commission in memory of Jacques Delors (July 20, 1925 - December 27, 2023), a former president of the European Commission in 1985-1995, and on Thursday, in the extraordinary meeting of the European Council.

The main subject at the extraordinary European summit is to win agreement at the level of the European Union over the mid-term revision of the EU long-term budget 2021-2027.

The most important decisions regard support for Ukraine, on all dimensions, including military support under the European Peace Facility, in accordance with Ukraine's needs.

"President Klaus Iohannis will speak up for a balanced and constructive approach that will allow winning the necessary consensus for the revision of the Multiannual Financial Framework, based on the elements already agreed on the revision package by 26 EU member states, including Romania, at the meeting of the European Council in December 2023. An agreement at the level of all 27 EU member states would later allow the rapid adoption of European legislation regarding support for Ukraine," the Presidential Administration says.

Iohannis is also expected to strongly plead for Ukraine to remain a top priority on the European Union's agenda and emphasise that support for Ukraine, in all its forms, has to continue and have increased predictability, both financially and militarily.