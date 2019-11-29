President Iohannis to attend NATO meeting in London next week

President Klaus Iohannis will attend, on Tuesday and Wednesday, the high-level NATO meeting set to take place in London, a release by the Presidential Administration reads.

The meeting takes place in the context of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the North Atlantic Alliance, and the schedule includes several moments of ceremonial nature as well as a working session, during the latter the Allied leaders being to discuss NATO priorities in the current international security context and the decisions necessary in view of continuing the process to adapt the Alliance.On this occasion, the Allied leaders will analyze the stage of implementation of the measures to consolidate NATO's posture of deterrence and defence, as well as those relating to the role of the Alliance in projecting stability and granting support for partner states. At the same time, the heads of state and government of the member states will adopt decisions regarding the modernization of NATO and increasing its role in combating current threats and challenges to Euro-Atlantic security."During debates, President Klaus Iohannis will emphasize Romania's contribution to NATO, as well as the fundamental importance of Allied unity and solidarity and will expose the national analyses regarding the security developments at the regional and global level, emphasizing, in this context, the necessity to continue the process of adapting the Allied posture of deterrence and defence on the Eastern Flank and in the Black Sea region," the Presidential Administration shows.The Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) established, on Wednesday, Romania's objectives for the NATO meeting.