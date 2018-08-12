President Iohannis to attend Romanian Navy Day festivities in Constanta

President Klaus Iohannis will attend on Wednesday the festivities in southeastern Constanta organised on the occasion of the Romanian Navy Day, the Presidential Administration informs.

The ceremonies will kick off at 10 am on the promenade in front of the Constanta Fleet Command.According to the Romanian Naval Forces General Staff, the year's largest naval show is scheduled on Wednesday from 10 am to 12:30 pm in Constanta, Mangalia, Braila and Tulcea.As a first, the Romanian Navy Day is celebrated this year in seven cities: Constanta, Galati, Mangalia, Tulcea, Braila, Bucharest and Cernavoda.The Romanian Navy Day was first celebrated in 1902, in Constanta, on 15 August, the very day of the Christian Assumption of the Virgin Mary, protector of the sailors, and in 2009 this day was declared national holiday.