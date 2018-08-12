 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis to attend Romanian Navy Day festivities in Constanta

klaus iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis will attend on Wednesday the festivities in southeastern Constanta organised on the occasion of the Romanian Navy Day, the Presidential Administration informs. 


The ceremonies will kick off at 10 am on the promenade in front of the Constanta Fleet Command. 

According to the Romanian Naval Forces General Staff, the year's largest naval show is scheduled on Wednesday from 10 am to 12:30 pm in Constanta, Mangalia, Braila and Tulcea. 

As a first, the Romanian Navy Day is celebrated this year in seven cities: Constanta, Galati, Mangalia, Tulcea, Braila, Bucharest and Cernavoda. 

The Romanian Navy Day was first celebrated in 1902, in Constanta, on 15 August, the very day of the Christian Assumption of the Virgin Mary, protector of the sailors, and in 2009 this day was declared national holiday.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.