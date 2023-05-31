President Iohannis to attend Second European Political Community Summit.

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday will participate in the Second European Political Community Summit to be hosted by Moldova, according to the Presidential Administration, told Agerpres.

Attending the meeting that will take place at Mimi Castle, Anenii Noi district, will be 47 heads of state or government, the president of the European Council, the president of the European Commission and the president of the European Parliament.

The Presidential Administration says that by hosting the European Political Community Summit, Moldova reconfirms its European vocation and consistency in implementing the reform necessary for joining the European Union.

The summit includes a plenary session, with the participation of all delegations, and working groups, which will take place simultaneously debating security, energy and connectivity.

Iohannis will deliver a speech to the plenary session and will participate in a meeting of the working group on security.

During the debates, Iohannis will address current issues generated by the impact of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine in the security, economic, food and humanitarian areas; sustained support for Moldova and Ukraine; coordination of joint efforts to combat hybrid threats, from cyber-attacks to disinformation and manipulation campaigns; increasing resilience and continuing support to vulnerable countries in the region.

The European Political Community is an intergovernmental forum for debate and a platform for political coordination between European states in order to promote political dialogue and co-operation on topics of shared interest for the consolidation of security, stability and prosperity on the European continent.