President Iohannis to end South American tour with official visit to Argentina.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis makes an official visit to Argentina today, the last leg in his South American tour that will end on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

He will be welcomed by his Argentine counterpart Alberto Fernandez at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires. The two presidents will have face-to-face talks, at the end of which they will hold a joint press conference.

According to the Romanian Presidential Administration, the main objective of the visit is to identify areas where there are prospects for increasing trade and attracting new investment.

President Iohannis will confirm Romania's willingness to work with Argentina on promoting common foreign policy objectives, including from the perspective of the two countries' position on Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and its consequences on multiple levels.

Discussions will also cover the need for co-operation to combat the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on sustainable economic growth; challenges and opportunities of co-operation in different regional formats specific to each country; the importance of democratic consolidation on the Latin American continent and deepening bi-regional partnerships with the European Union, including by signing new economic agreements.

During the official consultations, the two presidents will also look at concrete ways to consolidate and expand co-operation in areas of major importance to the two countries, namely business, trade, energy, IT&C, cyber-security, agriculture, education, the environment and promoting climate change education, emergency management and maritime security.

A memorandum of understanding will be signed between the Department for Emergency Management with Romania's Ministry of Home Affairs and Argentine's White Helmets Agency for International Co-operation and Humanitarian Assistance.

Iohannis will also attend an official lunch.

Before the official welcome, Iohannis will lay a wreath at the Monument to General San Martin, leader of the fight for independence.

President Iohannis' visit to Argentina is the first at this level in the last 30 years. In 1993, between July 27-29, then President Ion Iliescu made the last Romanian presidential visit to Argentina.

Iohannis' South American tour started on April 18 with a two-day official visit to Brazil. During his visit to Brazil, he met in Brasilia his counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and local administration officials in Rio de Janeiro. The second leg of the tour was an official visit to Chile, on April 22, during which Iohannis met his Chilean counterpart Gabriel Boric.