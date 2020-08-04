President Iohannis to hold education meeting with Gov't members on Wednesday

President Klaus Iohannis will hold a meeting on education on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, which will be attended by several members of the Government.

According to the Presidential Administration, the meeting scheduled for 3 pm will be attended by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan, Minister of Education and Research Monica Anisie, Minister of Public Finance Florin Citu, Minister of the Interior Marcel Vela, Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu, Minister of Public Works, Development and Administration Ion Stefan, Minister of European Funds Marcel Bolos, Minister of Health Nelu Tataru, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Violeta Alexandru, and Head of the Department for Emergency Situations Raed Arafat.

Last week, the head of state announced that he would meet with government officials to discuss the scenarios for the opening of the new school and university year.

"This situation of the opening of the new school year, and implicitly of the academic year, is an extremely important one and I am very concerned. I had numerous discussions with the leadership of the Ministry of Education, with specialists, with other members of the Government with duties in this area. We have made significant progress in outlining strategies and scenarios, and we have invited the Prime Minister, the Minister of Education and several ministers for a discussion next week, when I hope we will be able to outline some scenarios that can be communicated to the public," Iohannis said on July 29.

He also specified that "school will certainly not start under normal conditions, because the pandemic will not disappear until September".

"It would be very complicated to only have online school. And thus, we are heading towards a mixed scenario, where, probably, depending on local conditions, we will have more of the normal school with students attending at school, or more of online or a mixed system. How these things will go will be determined exactly in a week or two and it will be communicated publicly," Iohannis explained at the time.