President Iohannis to meet Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda on Friday

President Klaus Iohannis will receive his Lithuanian counterpart, Gitanas Nauseda, on Friday, at the Cotroceni Palace, during the latter's official visit to Romania.

According to the Presidential Administration, the visit of the President of the Republic of Lithuania takes place in the context of the sustained Romanian-Lithuanian political dialogue and in order to continue the close coordination regarding the security situation caused by Russia's illegal aggression in Ukraine.

The two heads of state will address the modalities for the development of the Romanian-Lithuanian bilateral cooperation, with emphasis on the dynamization of the economic exchanges, on the capitalization of the existing potential in the digital field and on the consolidation of the energy security.

Discussions will also focus on measures to further support Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees, strengthen the deterrence and defence stance on NATO's Eastern Flank, and coordinate positions in preparation for the NATO Summit in Madrid.

Collaboration at the level of the European Union, as well as in the regional formats Bucharest 9 and the Three Seas Initiative will also be on the agenda.

The Presidents of Romania and Lithuania will also address issues related to the active and comprehensive support that the Republic of Moldova needs in the current context.

The two officials will have one-on-one talks and officials at the end of which they will make joint press statements. AGERPRES