President Iohannis to new Government: Get to work!

The members of the Government led by Prime Minister Florin Citu have taken, on Wednesday evening, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, the oath of office, occasion on which President Klaus Iohannis spoke shortly about the objectives of the new team.

"The Romanian citizens were promised a restructuring of the state, important reforms in domains such as healthcare, education, important reforms in the large public systems, reduction of bureaucracy, but also short-term objectives - the efficient combating of the pandemic, the vaccination campaign, the relaunch of the Romanian economy, economic growth by wisely using European funds, respect for the taxpayer and all these things will be delivered, must be delivered," said the head of state.

"The new Parliament, the new Government, together with me, with all state authorities, will do as promised. We will do the reforms, we will place the economy back on its feet, we will make significant changes, all for the benefit of the citizen," he added.Iohannis ended his remarks at the end of the swearing-in ceremony by prompting the Government to "Get to work!"."There have been nearly two years in which we had electoral campaigns, elections. Now, this cycle is over. The cycle in which those of us here made commitments and promises. Now, at the end of this cycle I tell you honestly - Get to work!," the head of state told the members of the new Government.

