President Iohannis to pay a state visit to Egypt on Wednesday

President Klaus Iohannis will pay a state visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt on Wednesday, at the invitation of his counterpart, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the Presidential Administration informed.

According to the quoted source, the visit takes place within the very good bilateral dialogue of recent years, as well as in the context of the anniversary in 2021 of 115 years of diplomatic relations between Romania and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

"During the official consultations, the President of Romania and the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt will evaluate the concrete possibilities to dynamize and deepen the political-diplomatic dialogue and cooperation at all levels, expand and diversify the Romanian-Egyptian cooperation at economic level, including by stimulating trade and investments, as well as in new sectoral areas of interest for the two states," shows the Presidential Administration.Discussions will also include current issues of international policy, with a focus on political and security developments in the Middle East region and mediation efforts on issues of interest.During his state visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt, President Klaus Iohannis will also have meetings with the President of the House of Representatives of the Egyptian Parliament, Hanafy Ali El-Gebaly, and the President of the Senate of the Egyptian Parliament, Abdel-Wahab Abdel-Razeq.