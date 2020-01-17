President Iohannis to pay visit to Israel, Jan 21 - 23

President Klaus Iohannis will pay a visit to Israel from Tuesday to Thursday, to participate in the fifth edition of the World Holocaust Forum where world leaders commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz and International Holocaust Remembrance Day - the 'Remembering the Holocaust, Fighting Antisemitism,' event, which will take place on January 23 in Jerusalem, according to the Presidential Administration.

President Klaus Iohannis will meet with his Israeli counterpart, Reuven Rivlin, on the sidelines of the World Holocaust Forum.The World Holocaust Forum, organized by the World Holocaust Forum Foundation, in cooperation with the Holocaust Remembrance Center - Yad Vashem, is held under the auspices of the President of the State of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, and will focus on strengthening the global commitment to the memory of the Holocaust and the global fight against anti-Semitism and racism."The participation of President Klaus Iohannis in this international forum is part of the series of actions taken by the Romanian state regarding the consolidation of Holocaust education, preserving the Holocaust memory, combating anti-Semitism, racism, xenophobia, promoting European values, tolerance, respect for law, respect for rights and fundamental freedoms".