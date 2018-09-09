President Iohannis to welcome Slovakian PM Tuesday to discuss European current affairs

President Klaus Iohannis will be welcoming visiting Prime Minister of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Tuesday.
According to a press statement released by the Presidential Administration, the two officials will discuss European current affairs, with the main topic being Romania's EU Council presidency in the first half of 2019. Also discussed will be the future of EU negotiations, the future budget of the European Union for 2021-2027, the process of the United Kingdom withdrawing from the EU, Europewide migration management, bilateral relations and regional co-operation.
The two officials will hold private talks and hold a joint news conference at the end of the meeting.
Also on Tuesday, Iohannis will welcome Foreign Minister of Poland Jacek Czaputowicz and Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu.
The two ministers will be in Bucharest to take part in a new round of trilateral talks Romania - Poland - Turkey on the level of foreign ministers.
The meeting in Bucharest will provide an opportunity to exchange views on security developments at regional and international level and on related NATO priorities, building on the conclusions of the most recent NATO summit meeting. This is the fifth meeting in this format, with the previous round of trilateral ministerial consultations having taken place in Warsaw in August 2017.