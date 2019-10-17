President Iohannis unhappy with MFF proposal, says cuts for CAP, Cohesion Policy wrong

AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday said he is unhappy with the proposal for the 2021-2027 Multiannual Financial Framework, pointing out that Romania does not support the cut of funding for the Common Agricultural Policy and the Cohesion Policy.

"Tomorrow we will have a discussion on the so-called MFF - the Multiannual Financial Framework - and I can tell you that I have several points of dissatisfaction about it. The Romanian Presidency has made progress in good faith, with all the partners, on the Multiannual Financial Framework. I consider that what the EU Presidency is doing now is not right, because they have practically asked that we should go back to what was before our Presidency and came up with proposals I do not approve of and cannot support in any way. I cannot agree with cuts for the Agricultural Policy and Cohesion Policy, this seems wrong to me. It's an approach Romania does not support and I will state this very clearly when we get to this chapter," Iohannis said before the EU Summit meeting in Brussels.

He emphasized that the states' contributions should be subject to negotiations.

"As regards the states' contributions, whether it's 1 percent of GNI or 1.1 percent, or - as Parliament has requested, 1.3 percent, which is difficult to conceive, this will result from negotiations - in my opinion we cannot simply toss figures without taking into account the member states and that's what the Finnish Presidency has actually done," said the Romanian President.