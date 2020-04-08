President Iohannis urges Romanians to stay home for Easter

President Klaus Iohannis urges Romanians to stay home for Easter and says he will celebrate this Christian holiday on Sunday with his wife Carmen, without going to church.

"I will stay home with my wife Carmen. It will be just the two of us," Iohannis showed.

The head of state urged all Romanians to celebrate Catholic Easter or Orthodox Easter at home.

"We still have two Easter holidays. Now, on Sunday, it is the Resurrection of Jesus for Catholic, Evangelical, Unitarian Christians, and next Sunday, for the Orthodox Christians, the Greek-Catholics, for others. I will personally celebrate the Resurrection of the Lord now, on Sunday and I can tell you what I will do. I will stay home, with my wife Carmen. It will be just the two of us. We won't go to church, we won't go to take Light, we won't invite anyone for dinner, we won't go to anyone for dinner. We will be at home, watching Mass on television, we will light a candle at home and we will pray. Dear Romanians, this is what I expect you all do," Iohannis conveyed.

He underscored how important it is to observe the indications of authorities, in the context of the COVID-19 epidemic, especially on holidays.

"It is hard, it is a hard pill to swallow. Usually, we meet friends and family on Easter, we go out. This time it cannot be done. It is very, very important to observe, even now, during the Holy Holidays, the rules imposed by authorities. Because, if this epidemic gets out of our hands, I'm telling you that it might be very serious, very serious for a lot of people," the head of state warned.

Klaus Iohannis paid a visit to the National Centre of Intervention Management and Coordination on Wednesday.