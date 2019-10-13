President Iohannis: we're in middle of war with PSD and we will win it

President Klaus Iohannis said that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is in the middle of a war with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and urged the Liberals not to underestimate those with the PSD.

"Normally, the reconstruction of a country, of a state is spoken about after a war. And you know what? We are in full war with the PSD. But why are we doing this? Because we, you, the Liberals and I, are peace-loving, creative people, who want to develop Romania. Why did we enter a war? Remember how the PSD won the elections talking about milk and honey and from the first day they started attacking Romania and the Romanians, they, the pack of criminals, started to attack justice and we and I, have fought against them, and then they started attacking all the big systems in Romania. They started with justice, continued to plant relatives and friends in leadership positions in administration, education, health and they did not stop there. (...) We were dumbfounded when they started attacking the Romanian economy, our partners, the Romanians. And then, someone had to say 'enough' and that's what we, you and I, did, that's why we are at war, because someone had to side with Romanians and we will win this war. We have started off fairly well," Iohannis said on Sunday at the regional meeting of PNL organizations in western Timisoara.

He stressed that PSD is "still" a very strong opponent, which should not be underestimated.

"This is what happens when someone picks on Romanians, they lose. PSD is losing! Please do not make mistakes, do not underestimate the potential of the PSD, do not underestimate those with the PSD, PSD is still a very strong opponent, deeply entrenched within the state. (...) If there is something that resembles a parallel state in Romania, then this is called the PSD, because they are the ones deeply entrenched," said Iohannis.