President Klaus Iohannis has welcomed on Wednesday afternoon at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, on an official visit to Romania.

The two high officials are going to hold private and official talks.

The Polish PM was also welcomed on Wednesday by his Romanian counterpart Viorica Dancila.

Mateusz Morawiecki is going to attend in Bucharest the second round of bilateral inter-governmental talks.