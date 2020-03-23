President Iohannis: We'll take tougher measures when absolutely mandatory

The Romanian authorities will take "even tougher measures the moment they become absolutely mandatory" to restrict the COVID-19 spread, President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday.

"We are confronted with an unprecedented situation, in which the life of each citizen is up to firm decisions. I want each Romanian to understand we shall not stop and we will take even tougher measures the moment they become absolutely mandatory to restrict the spread of the virus," the head of state said.Iohannis pointed out that, together with PM Ludovic Orban and the ministers, he is constantly assessing the development of the infection spread."The restrictive measures so far have been taken gradually, depending on the stage in which we were from the point of view of the virus being transmitted inside the community. As a man who loves democracy, any restriction on the exercise of fundamental rights troubles me deeply. The generations that have had the most to suffer from the deprivations of a regime that suppressed our rights and freedoms for decades in a row probably understand best how difficult it is to take such measures today. It is not an easy decision, but it is necessary to protect the health of Romanians and their families," said Iohannis.The head of state also spoke of the aid to be given to those in need."Nonetheless, we shall equally continue to help all those affected by this crisis. The social and economic measures adopted recently will be added a new package, meant to solve the problems of even more categories of entrepreneurs and businessmen confronted with great difficulties," Klaus Iohannis said. AGERPRES