President Klaus Iohannis announces state of emergency established in Romania for 30 days

President Klaus Iohannis announced that as of Monday, the state of emergency has been established on Romania's territory for 30 days.

"Starting today, the state of emergency is established throughout Romania for a period of 30 days," said the head of state at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

Klaus Iohannis presented the measures in the decree issued on Monday regarding the establishment of the state of emergency on Romania's territory.

According to the laws in force, the emergency situation is that exceptional event, with a nonmilitary character, which by its magnitude and intensity threatens the life and health of the population, the environment, the important material and cultural values, and urgent measures and actions are required to restore normalcy, as well as the allocation of additional resources and the unitary management of the forces and means involved.

The state of emergency is an exceptional measure that can be instituted by the president of Romania, through decree, with the approval of Parliament. In this context, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, has already announced that Parliament will vote at the latest on Thursday the decree on the state of emergency.