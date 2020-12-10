President Klaus Iohannis attending European Council meeting in Brussels

President Klaus Iohannis is attending the European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, according to AGERPRES.

In the context of the meeting in Brussels, Klaus Iohannis spoke on Tuesday, on the telephone, with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, at the latter's request.

According to the Presidential Administration, the topics of discussion referred to the fight against climate change, as well as the relationship between the European Union and Turkey.

"Given that at the European Council meeting on December 10-11 it is intended to reach an agreement on setting a new, more ambitious target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 by at least 55% compared to 1990, President Klaus Iohannis mentioned that Romania supports this proposal, but the national circumstances and different starting points in the field of the member states of the Union will have to be taken into account," the Presidency said.

At the same time, President Iohannis called for the creation of a flexible framework that would allow all member states, regardless of the degree of development, to meet climate change targets effectively.

Iohannis stressed that the transition to a green economy must be equitable and socially acceptable, so as to lead to the economic progress of the states and not deepen the differences between them, the quoted source also showed.

Discussions also referred to the relationship between the European Union and Turkey, with European leaders pledging in October to monitor developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and return to the subject at the December European Council meeting.

"In this context, the President of Romania spoke in favor of continuing the Union's dialogue with Turkey, noting that this state remains an important partner for the European Union. President Klaus Iohannis called for a balanced approach to relations between the Union and Turkey, as well as for cooperation extended with this state in the fields of common interest," the Presidential Administration mentioned.

At the same time, in the context of the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, President Klaus Iohannis expressed Romania's full solidarity with Greece and Cyprus.