President Klaus Iohannis to attend the European Council meeting in Brussels

President Klaus Iohannis will attend the meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, which includes topics such as the European Union's Single Market, industrial policy and the Union's digital policy, according to a Presidential Administration release, according to Agerpres.

European leaders will also address foreign policy issues, mainly the Union's relations with China and Turkey.

"The President of Romania will advocate for a strong and consolidated Single Market, which can support the development of the member states of the Union. In this sense, he will support the need to identify means to restore the proper functioning of the Single Market after the COVID-19 crisis and to implement the measures to consolidate it. At the same time, President Klaus Iohannis will show that a more integrated Single Market means a more connected and inclusive Single Market, which is why the development of transport, energy, environment and digital infrastructure is essential for countries such as Romania, located on the geographical periphery of the Union," the release reads.

The head of state will support efforts in favor of a strong, resilient and globally competitive European industry. In this context, President Iohannis will emphasize that the modernization effort required for the double transition - green and digital - will demand massive investments, thus contributing to stimulating the European Union's competitiveness and strategic autonomy.

"President Klaus Iohannis will address the need to ensure full complementarity between strategic autonomy in various sectors and the opening up of the European economy, one of the fundamental values of the Union. At the same time, President Klaus Iohannis will emphasize that EU strategic autonomy must be built on a market full and functional internal affairs," mentions the Presidential Administration.

The President will welcome the importance given at Union level to the process of digital transformation of Europe, as well as the important funds that will be granted for the development of advanced digital technologies and very high capacity network infrastructures throughout the European Union.

"President Klaus Iohannis will mention that the Single Market poses, in addition to undeniable opportunities, challenges in the social field. In this regard, the President of Romania will emphasize the need to protect vulnerable groups, including seasonal workers, whose situation must be improved through the common action of European institutions and of the member states of the Union," shows the Presidential Administration.