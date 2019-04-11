President Klaus Iohannis to visit on Friday military ships participating in Sea Shield 19 NATO exercise

President Klaus Iohannis will tour on Friday, in the Constanta Port, the military ships participating in the "Sea Shield 19" NATO exercise.

According to the agenda, the head of state's visit to the military ships participating in the NATO exercise will start at 15:30 in the Port of Constanta - the Military Berth.

The "Sea Shield 19" exercise is the largest NATO exercise in the Black Sea and takes place between 5 and 13 April. The exercise gathers 20 military ships from six countries, as well as approximately 2,200 servicemen who will conduct joint combat procedures against underwater, surface and air threats, adapted to the typology of security threats of the Black Sea region.

AGERPRES .