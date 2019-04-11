 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Klaus Iohannis to visit on Friday military ships participating in Sea Shield 19 NATO exercise

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis will tour on Friday, in the Constanta Port, the military ships participating in the "Sea Shield 19" NATO exercise.

Read also: Romania - a highly active destination in EDEN project

According to the agenda, the head of state's visit to the military ships participating in the NATO exercise will start at 15:30 in the Port of Constanta - the Military Berth.

The "Sea Shield 19" exercise is the largest NATO exercise in the Black Sea and takes place between 5 and 13 April. The exercise gathers 20 military ships from six countries, as well as approximately 2,200 servicemen who will conduct joint combat procedures against underwater, surface and air threats, adapted to the typology of security threats of the Black Sea region.

AGERPRES .

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.