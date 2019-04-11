Romania - a highly active destination in EDEN project

Romania is a highly active destination in the EDEN project and we are glad that the entire country is involved, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Tourism Cristina Tarteata said on Thursday in Piatra Neamt, at the opening of the 13th conference of the members of the European Destinations of Excellence - EDEN organized by the European Commission, the Ministry of Tourism and the Neamt County Council in the context of Romania' term at the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Read also: Police union supports Electrolux strikers in their 6th week of strike

Cristina Tarteata said that as a EU member state, Romania participated in all 8 editions of the EDEN contest, obtaining the title of Destination of Excellence for 34 tourist attractions.

"Each contest theme is designed to highlight Europe's diversity, natural resources, historic heritage, local traditions and gastronomy included, and Romania is fortunate to have all of this. Apart from that, we can pride ourselves on having a lot of spectacular sites, with rich resources, with globally unique symbols of particular significance. Anyone who visits our country can find stunning mountains and hills, vast plains, a variety of landforms that are ideal for any nature lover. But Romania is not just about landforms, Romania is also about the people who live here, about their actions and words," said the Ministry of Tourism official.

Cristina Tarteata added that the Ministry of Tourism aims to develop sustainable tourism, decongest classical tourist spots, reduce seasonality, redirect tourist flows to non-traditional destinations.

EDEN Network president Xavier Lechien said that the city of Piatra-Neamt offers one of the best examples of tourism management.

It is an honor to be here, in the east of EDEN, a beautiful area that presents the European treasures. Having visibility is important because competition is high in tourism. Our goal is to best attract visitors, and Piatra-Neamt has become one of the best examples of management in this regard. This year is crucial for Europe, Brexit is not over, and the results are still uncertain, but our mission isn't talking about politics, but taking action, said the EDEN Network president.

The meeting of the EDEN representatives takes place in Piatra-Neamt April 11 - 13; the winners of the EDEN Association Network award will also be announced on this occasion.

AGERPRES .