President Klaus Iohannis wishes success to new ambassadors of Croatia, Lithuania, Kazakhstan, Jordan

President Klaus Iohannis has received on Tuesday, at Cotroceni Palace, Marija Kapitanovic, Ambassador of the Republic of Croatia, Violeta Motulaite, Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania, Nurbah Rustemov, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Sufyan Qudah, Ambassador of Jordan, announced the Presidential Administration.

"Romanian President wished the ambassadors welcome to post and success, assuring them of full support of the Romanian authorities in fulfilling their mandates," reads a press release of the Presidential Administration sent to AGERPRES.

According to the same source, in the discussion with Ambassador of Croatia, the President appreciated the substantial political dialogue and the increased frequency of bilateral contacts.

"In this context, the two officials stressed the need to capitalize on the full potential existing in the sectoral cooperation and economic one, in the context of steady increase in bilateral trade. Ambassador Marija Kapitanovic has highlighted the essential role of connection bridge between the two countries represented by the Romanian-speaking communities of Croatia and Croatian minority in Romania. Given that Croatia will take over the Presidency of the EU Council in the first half of 2020, Romanian President expressed full readiness of the Romanian side to provide consistent support to its success," reads the release.

During the meeting with Violeta Motulaite, Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania, President Iohannis highlighted very good relationship between the two countries and the desire to strengthen political dialogue and development of economic ties between the two countries.

"During the meeting with Ambassador approved of Kazakhstan in Bucharest, Mr. Nurbah Rustemov, Romanian President appreciated the fact that the Republic of Kazakhstan is one of the important partners of our country in Central Asia and encouraged the implementation of steps to further diversify and deepen cooperation in all areas of common interest so as to be able to advance it to a higher level of bilateral relations. Ambassador Nurbah Rustemov expressed interest in intensifying political dialogue and developing bilateral economic relations", mentions the Presidential Administration.

During the meeting with Ambassador of Jordan, Sufyan Qudah, Iohannis evoked traditional relations between the two countries and expressed supportive to deepen bilateral relations.

"In the context of the cancellation of the visit to Romania of King Abdullah II of Jordan scheduled for the spring of this year, Romanian President sent a new invitation to His Majesty to pay a visit to our country in the coming future. Ambassador Sufyan Qudah handed over a congratulatory letter from His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan addressed to the President of Romania on the occasion of his re-election. In this context, Ambassador Sufyan Qudah expressed readiness to contribute to the development of a new stage in bilateral political dialogue between the two countries," reads the statement.