President of Estonia, Spanish PM to be welcomed by President Iohannis on Thursday

President Klaus Iohannis will receive the President of the Government of the Kingdom of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, as well as the president of the Republic of Estonia, Alar Karis, at Cotroceni Palace, on Thursday, Agerpres reports.

According to the Presidential Administration, the head of state will welcome the Spanish PM at 13:00. The two officials will have official talks and tete-a-tete, and will hold joint press statements at the end.

President Klaus Iohannis will receive his Estonian counterpart at 18:00. The two heads of state will have official talks and one-on-one talks and will hold joint press statements afterwards.

