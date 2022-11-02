President of the Swiss Confederation, on official visit to Romania to be welcomed by President Iohannis on Thursday

President Klaus Iohannis will welcome, on Thursday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, President of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis, on the occasion of the latter's official visit to Romania, informs the Presidential Administration.

The visit takes place within the framework of the dynamic, high-level bilateral dialogue in recent years.The two heads of state will address proposals for strengthening the bilateral relationship and economic and sectoral cooperation, with an emphasis on stimulating investments and identifying new areas of collaboration.They will also have an exchange of views on current topics on the international agenda, with an emphasis on the evolution of the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine, humanitarian aid measures for the Ukrainian population and refugees, the implications of the conflict in terms of energy, as well as in terms of global food security. Romanian-Swiss multilateral cooperation will also be on the agenda of the discussions, including from the perspective of Switzerland's future mandate as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, which it will exercise in the period 2023-2024.From the perspective of the European agenda, the framework of relations between the European Union and the Swiss Confederation will be addressed, as well as the Swiss contribution to the EU's cohesion fund, by the granting of the second financial tranche intended to reduce economic and social disparities within the EU.The signing of the Romanian-Swiss Framework Agreement, operationalizing the second Swiss financial tranche for the reduction of economic and social disparities within the EU will also take place on the occasion of the visit of the President of the Swiss Confederation in Bucharest.The two presidents will have face-to-face and official talks to be followed by joint press statements.