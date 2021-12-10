 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President promulgates law on cutting down VAT quota to 5pct in trading electronic books

iohannis semneaza

On Friday, President Klaus Iohannis promulgated the law that provides for the cut of the VAT rate down to 5% when selling books in electronic format, agerpres reports.

The normative act amends Article 291 (3) letter a) of Law 227/2015 on the Tax Code.

The enacted law provides for the extension of the scope of the reduced VAT rate to the sale of books in electronic format, in order to support reading.

"The reduced rate of 5% applies to the tax base for the following supplies of goods and services: delivery of textbooks, books, newspapers and magazines, in physical and/or electronic form, except for those that have, wholly or predominantly, video content or audio music content and those intended exclusively or mainly for advertising," stipulates the normative act.

The law will come into force on January 1, 2022.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.