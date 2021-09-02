 
     
Presidential Administration: President Iohannis has received request for revocation of Justice Minister and is analyzing it

President Klaus Iohannis received the request to revoke Stelian Ion from the post of Minister of Justice, according to the Presidential Administration.

"The president has received the revocation request and is analyzing it," the Presidential Administration told AGERPRES.

Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Wednesday evening that he sent President Klaus Iohannis the request for the dismissal of Justice Minister Stelian Ion from the USR PLUS junior coalition partner.

"I took a necessary decision. A few minutes ago I sent the President of Romania the request for the removal from office of Justice Minister Stelian Ion. I will not accept in the Government of Romania ministers who oppose the country's modernization. As a minister, Stelian Ion has failed to assert himself in the coalition, he fell short of carrying his projects through. For example, the abolition of the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes, which eight months into office, has not yet been dismantled," the Premier said in a press statement at the Victoria Palace of Government.

