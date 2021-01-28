Presidential adviser Paun: The COVID-19 vaccination campaign is a success

Presidential Adviser Diana Paun said on Thursday that the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination campaign is "a success," as the degree of public persuasion of it has reached "gratifying levels."

"The COVID-19 vaccination campaign is a success. European statistics say that. Since the beginning of the campaign we have been in leading positions at European level, which gives us hope that things are done in an organised fashion and that the Romanian population is aware of the severity of the pandemic and the importance of vaccination, while the degree of public persuasion of it has reached gratifying levels," Paun told an online debate on the present and future of vaccination organised by DC Media Group.

The presidential adviser believes that we must ensure that "mass immunisation" is carried out and that we continue to follow protection measures, "especially under pressure from the new strain that is wreaking havoc in Europe."Paun pointed out that "a resilient health system can only be built on a prevention pillar.""The President of Romania has launched in all his public remarks and actions the idea of health education and prevention and I am glad that the messages have borne fruit. Vaccination has brought enormous benefits to humanity. (...) I advise all those who want to get vaccinated to find correct information and inform those around them in order to manage to persuade the undecided that this is the way to return to life as soon as possible. (...) It is easier and it is cheaper to prevent than to treat," added the adviser.