Presidents of polling station electoral bureaus and their deputies to be appointed by September 23

Polling station electoral bureau presidents and their deputies shall be appointed by September 22 at the latest, and the number of local election candidates in a constituency shall be posted until September 23 by each electoral district, according to a decision adopted on Friday by the Central Electoral Bureau.

The freshly adopted Decision on the establishment of polling station electoral bureaus provides that the presidents of the respective bureaus and their deputies are picked by computerised draw from among the persons registered with the Body of electoral experts; the draw is performed by representatives of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) at the headquarters of the county and Bucharest constituency electoral bureaus.Until appointment day, the AEP representatives must present to the county and Bucharest constituency electoral bureaus the computer program used for this process, as well as the list of electoral experts.County and Bucharest constituency electoral bureaus shall send until September 22 at the latest to the communal, city, municipal or sector constituency electoral bureaus the number of candidates fielded by each political party, political or electoral alliance, or ethnic minority citizen organization for the the position of County Council president and Council member or, as the case may be, for the Bucharest General Council and Bucharest general mayor.Also until September 23, the communal, city, municipal or sector constituency electoral bureaus shall post in a visible place the number of proposed candidates running in the respective constituency.The political parties, political and electoral alliances, and the ethnic minority citizen organizations that participate in the elections in the respective constituency shall communicate their representatives in the polling station electoral bureaus to the president of the superordinate electoral bureau.A political party, political or electoral alliance, or an ethnic minority citizen organization is considered a participant in elections in the respective constituency if it has proposed at least one final candidacy for any of the positions subject to the current elections.On September 24, the presidents of the communal, city, municipal or sectoral constituency electoral bureaus shall fill the electoral bureaus of the polling stations with the representatives of the parties, alliances or organizations of the national minorities.A party cannot have more than three representatives in the same polling station electoral bureau, the decision of the Central Electoral Bureau also states.