Press & Culture in the European Space int'l conference, organized by Dunarea de Jos University kicks off

The International Conference Press and Culture in the European Area opens on Friday, in eastern Galati, the scientific event being organized by the Dunarea de Jos University, according to a release from the organisers.

The event, which reached its fifteenth edition, takes place over two days.

The topic debated this year is "Journalistic Deontology, in the age of digitization", told Agerpres.

The academic event will be attended by over 50 professors from university education, scientific researchers and journals from Romania, Republic of Moldova, Serbia and Hungary.

Representatives of the National Audiovisual Council and of the State University of Moldova will be lecturing in the opening of the event.

The conference will be hosted by the Senate Hall of the building of the Dunarea de Jos University's Rectorate.

The event is organized by the Department of Literature, Linguistics and Journalism of the Faculty of Letters of the Dunarea de Jos University of Galati, the Romanian Association of Press History, in collaboration with the Institute for the History of Romanians in Vojvodina (Serbia), the Faculty of Psychology of the University of Novi Sad (Serbia), the Faculty of Journalism and Communication Sciences of the State University of Moldova, Foaia Romaneasca - The Romanians' Magazine in Hungary, the Archdiocese of Dunarea de Jos, the V. A. Urechia County Library in Galati, the Paul Paltanea History Museum in Galati and the Carol I Museum of Braila.