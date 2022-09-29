Prichindeilor Library provides books in Romanian language to Romanian children from 8 European countrie

The Prichindeilor Library (Kiddies' Library) in the Diaspora represents a project that provides books in the Romanian language to Romanian children from eight European countries.

"From 50 books available in January 2021, there are now over 700 volumes in Prague, which have reached almost 70 families, for over 1,500 book loans. At European level, the Prichindeilor Libraries, appearing at various times between autumn of 2021 and spring of 2022, have a cumulative fund of over 2,500 books which over 250 families enjoy," a press release of the Prichindeilor Library in Prague shows, told Agerpres.

The Prichindeilor Library is a civil and community initiative for the non-formal education of Romanian children from the Diaspora, a project designed to unite, around children's books, the Romanian community outside the country's borders.

"Out of the desire to have access to as varied range of books as possible for her own children, Ana Radulet initiated a first library in Prague in January 2021, offering books from her personal collection for loan, through an online catalog, hoping that other parents in the community will also be willing to contribute, thus creating a valuable book fund, available for all those involved," the quoted source says.

The initiative was received with great enthusiasm among parents and children who love to read, as well as among publishing houses across the country which contributed with donations and became reliable partners of the library.

Through the involvement of some mothers who are passionate about keeping the Romanian language alive in their children's lives and of some Romanian women active in the teaching area in the Diaspora, the Prichindeilor Library has become a European network - now it exists in eight countries: Belgium, the Czech Republic (Prague), Croatia, Denmark, Finland (Helsinki), Italy (Bologna), Poland (Krakow), Spain (Madrid and Tarragona).

The libraries operate independently, but the coordinators communicate closely, establishing common strategies, sharing ideas, joys and future plans, overcoming obstacles together.

"The Department for Romanians Everywhere (DRP) supports the activity of Romanians abroad and grants non-refundable funding to projects developed by the associative environment, which aim to preserve, develop and affirm the ethnic, cultural, religious and linguistic identity of Romanians in the neighborhood and the Diaspora, as well as strengthening the ties between Romania and the Romanian communities outside the country's borders," the release mentions.