Prime minister Ciuca, Archbishop of Canterbury discuss situation in Ukraine, fight against human trafficking

Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca met, on Tuesday, at the Victoria Palace, with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, the two officials addressing the evolution of the situation generated by the Russian military aggression in Ukraine, the support given to refugees and the fight against trafficking in people, the Government informs in a press release.

The prime minister presented the contribution of our country to the efforts of the international community to be with the victims of the war, the Ukrainian people and the authorities.

The high priest congratulated Romania for the vision and coordination of the humanitarian support given to the refugees from Ukraine.

"With regard to human trafficking, the integrated approach at the governmental level was presented, which includes collaboration with civil society and the strategic steps that Romania has taken for the early identification of victims of human trafficking and for combating the propagation of this phenomenon, including using the online space," the press release reads.

The meeting was also attended by the ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Romania, Andrew James Noble.AGERPRES