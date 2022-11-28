Prime Minister Ciuca, Serbian counterpart Brnabic discuss projects in the field of energy and transport connectivity

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had, on Monday, at the Victoria Palace, a meeting with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, two officials addressing issues related to the need to revive bilateral dialogue and increase the level of ambition in terms of sectoral cooperation, informs the Executive, in a press release.

The Romanian Prime Minister emphasized the generous potential offered by the opportunities to intensify economic cooperation.

"At the same time, he pointed out the particular importance of the implementation of projects in the field of energy and transport connectivity, through the development of the Romania-Serbia gas interconnector and the commissioning of the connection of the Timisoara - Moravita motorway with the Belgrade - Vatin high-speed road. Also, the advancement of the projects of railway and river transport remain important for contacts between citizens, but also generate benefits for the economy," the press release reads.

Regarding the issues related to the Romanian community in Serbia, Prime Minister Ciuca reiterated his special appreciation for the decision of the Serbian authorities to unconditionally cede the Luceafarul complex in Varset to the ownership of the Romanian state.

The Romanian premier emphasized that this approach will contribute to the advancement of bilateral relations and sectoral collaboration, reiterating the interest of the Romanian side in the opening of Cultural institutes between the two countries.

The two officials also discussed ways to support the European path of the Republic of Serbia, with Prime Minister Ciuca reconfirming Romania's commitment to supporting Serbia's progress in the process of joining the European Union, insisting on the importance of reforms and strengthening administrative capacity, the release says.

Regarding stability in the Western Balkans region, especially in the context of Russian aggression in Ukraine, the Romanian Prime Minister welcomed the recent agreement facilitated by the European Union in the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue.

"In this context, the flexibility and compromise capacity of the parties are essential for the climate of stability in the region," according to the press release.