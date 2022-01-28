Prime Minister considers that Bolos has necessary experience for being Minister of Research

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday about Marcel Bolos that the "national and European administrative experience, seriousness and responsibility" demonstrated in recent years are assets for his work as Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization.

"I welcome to the team Marcel Bolos, who is taking over as Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization at a key moment for this field! His involvement in various stages of the development and operationalization of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan is a guarantee of detailed knowledge of Romania's major objectives. The results of the digital transformation, one of the pillars of the most important national post-pandemic recovery project, are able to bring significant benefits for everyday life, for the economy and for the Romanian administration. Moreover, the national and European administration experience, the seriousness and responsibility shown these years are assets for his activity as Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization. Good luck, Marcel Bolos!," Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday, according to a post on the Government's Facebook page, Agerpres.ro informs.