Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca submits Cabinet list and government programme in Parliament

On Tuesday, Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca submitted in Parliament the list of the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Cabinet and the government programme for which he will ask for the Legislature's nod of approval.

Nicolae Ciuca came accompanied by all the proposed ministers.

According to the regulations, each candidate for the position of minister will be heard, in a joint meeting, by the Standing Committees of the two Chambers whose function corresponds to the sphere of competence of the future minister.

Following the hearing, the committees will draw up a joint, reasoned advisory opinion.

The programme and the list of the Government are debated and voted by the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate in a joint session.

Parliament gives the Government the nod of approval with the vote of the majority of the deputies and senators. In case of adoption, Parliament's Decision on granting the vote of confidence shall also be forwarded immediately to the President to proceed with the appointment of the Government.

The list of the PNL - PSD - UDMR Government is the following:

* Nicolae Ciuca - Prime Minister

* Kelemen Hunor - Deputy Prime Minister

* Sorin Grindeanu - Deputy Prime Minister, Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure

* Ministry of Finance - Adrian Caciu

* Ministry of National Defense - Vasile Dincu

* Ministry of Economy - Florin Spataru

* Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development - Adrian Chesnoiu

* Ministry of Health - Alexandru Rafila

* Ministry of Labor and Social Protection - Marius Budai

* Ministry of Culture - Lucian Romascanu

* Ministry of Youth, Family and Equal Opportunities - Gabriela Firea

* Ministry of European Investments and Projects - Dan Vilceanu

* Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization - Florin Roman

* Ministry for SMEs - Daniel Cadariu

* Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Bogdan Aurescu

* Ministry of Internal Affairs - Lucian Bode

* Ministry of Education - Sorin Cimpeanu

* Ministry of Justice - Catalin Predoiu

* Ministry of Energy - Virgil Popescu

* Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration - Cseke Attila

* Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests - Tanczos Barna

* Ministry of Sports - Eduard Novak.