Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on official visit to France Monday through Tuesday

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban will be paying an official visit to France Monday through Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

According to the Executive, the head of the Government in Bucharest will have meetings with his French counterpart, Jean Castex, with the President of the National Assembly of the French Republic, Richard Ferrand, the President of the Senate, Gerard Larcher and with the President of the "Les Republicains" Party, Christian Jacob.

The visit will also have an important economic component, context in which the Romanian prime minister will hold talks with representatives of the France-Romania Business Council within the Mouvement des entreprises de France (MEDEF).

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban will also have a formal meeting with OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria and attend a meeting of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development Council.

The visit will also include a meeting with representatives of the Romanian community in France.