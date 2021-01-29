 
     
Prime Minister sends condolences to families of victims of Matei Bals Institute fire

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Florin Cîțu

Prime Minister Florin Citu sent a message of sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the fire that occurred Friday morning, at the Matei Bals Institute, and added that "all measures have been taken so that the situation can be quickly stabilized".

"A tragedy hit Bucharest this morning. Unfortunately, with casualties. Firstly, I send my sincerest condolences to the grieving families. I activated the Red Plan from the first moment and along with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the prefect of Bucharest we took all measures so that the situation can be quickly stabilized. At the same time we identified places in other hospitals in Bucharest where several patients were immediately transferred. I made sure that the transfer was made in secure conditions. One thing is certain, this time the authorities' reaction was quick and efficient. Regarding causes and those responsible we will talk after we have all the information," Florin Citu wrote on Friday, on his Facebook page.

