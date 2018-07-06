Prime Ministers Viorica Dancila, Li Keqiang welcome upward development of Romania - China relations

Premier Viorica Dancila met on Saturday with Premier of the State Council of China Li Keqiang, on the sidelines of the 7th Summit of the China - Central and Eastern European Countries cooperation format ('16+1') organized in Sofia; the two officials welcomed on the occasion the upward evolution of relations between the two countries, highlighting the great capital of trust and traditional friendship between the Romanian and Chinese peoples, the government said in a release, informs Agerpres.

"Appreciation was voiced for the special relevance of the favorable bilateral dynamics in the context of the approaching anniversary, in 2019, of 70 years of uninterrupted diplomatic relations and of 15 years since the launch of the Declaration of the Ample Friendship and Cooperation Partnership between Romania and the People's Republic of China. The two officials expressed their determination to maintain political dialogue at a high level and intensify it as an essential means for stimulating cooperation overall and for capitalizing on the major potential of the Romanian-Chinese relationship. Premier Viorica Dancila highlighted the importance the Bucharest Government attaches to the development of pragmatic cooperation with China, with focus on strengthening bilateral economic relations in investment and trade. PM Dancila expressed Romania's interest in evening out the trade balance through higher dynamics of Romanian exports. She also pointed to Romania's high potential to export agri-food products to China, advocating strengthening the relevant bilateral legal framework," the release said.

The Romanian head of government also voiced her opinion that Chinese investments in Romania are still below their true potential and expressed hope that the bilateral dialogue will materialize in a more active presence of the Chinese investors in Romania.

''The opportunities offered by a series of investment projects in key sectors for Romania, such as energy and transport infrastructure have been assessed, with the Romanian side expressing openness towards the involvement of Chinese companies in carrying out projects in various stages of progress. In this context, the two Prime Ministers welcomed the signing, on the sidelines of the summit, of the Memorandum of Understanding on Transport and Infrastructure Cooperation between the Romanian Ministry of Transport and China's National Development and Reform Commission," the Executive says in the cited release.

At the same time, interest was expressed for the completion as soon as possible of negotiations for the construction of the Cernavoda nuclear power plant Reactors 3 and 4 and of a new energy group at the Rovinari thermal power station, as well as the construction of the Tarnita-Lapustesti pumped storage power station.

"The sides noted the timeliness of intensifying cooperation in the financial - banking sector as a measure to support the successful deepening of the bilateral economic relationship, as well as the usefulness of resuming direct flights between Romania and China as a means of facilitating inter-human exchanges through tourism, exchanges of scientists and business travel. The Romanian PM reiterated Romania's desire to participate in projects requiring '16 + 1' cooperation. At the same time, the head of the Executive affirmed the interest in participating in the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, including through capitalizing on Romania's geographical position, which can become a relevant component of energy, transport, commercial and inter-human connections between Europe and Asia," the release concludes.