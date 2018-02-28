Prince Radu, university rectors, visit to United Arab Emirates, aim collaboration between universities

Prince Radu carried out Monday through Wednesday a visit to the United Arab Emirates, accompanied by the National Council of Rectors in Romania, Sorin Cimpeanu and 17 rectors representing big universities in Bucharest and in the country, a press release of the Royal House informs.

Prince Radu met on Monday with the President of Zayed University in Abu Dhabi Her Excellency Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi. Attending the meeting were also Romania's Ambassador in Abu Dhabi Adrian Macelaru, Professor Sorin Cimpeanu, Romania's Consul General in Dubai Nicoleta Teodorovici, as well as the Vice President of Zayed University. The Prince and the other Romanian guests visited the modern campus of the university founded by His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan 20 years ago.Prince Radu and Her Excellency Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi discussed about the collaboration between Zayed University and universities and organisations in Romania, with students and teachers carrying out professional exchanges in fields such as mass-media, visual arts, IT, business and social activities.Prince Radu was welcomed by the Education Minister, Hussain Bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, at the seat of the United Arab Emirates' Education Ministry. Beside Romanian officials, the meeting was attended by the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Ahmed Abdullah Saeed Bin Saeed Almatrooshi.Talks aimed the the ties that can be established between the Romanian universities present at the meeting through their rectors and the most important universities in the Emirates, with an emphasis on such fields as IT, optical physics, aerospace high technologies and science.Prince Radu, accompanied by Romania's Ambassador, the Consul General and Professor Sorin Cimpeanu, visited on Wednesday the American University in Sharjah, organised as a non-profit entity and hosting five thousand students form 100 countries in the world, among which Romania.According to the Royal House, the university wishes to include Romania among the countries where students and post-university students can study."His Royal Highness proposed Dr. Bjorn Kjerfve, the Chancellor of the American University, that Romanian universities with economic, engineering and architecture profiles partnership with the American University in Sharjah in order to receive in Romania students, graduate students and PhD students of the university in Sharjah, for part of their studies," reads the release.Prince Radu and Romanian officials also visited the Emirate of Ajman, where they met with the leadership of the Gulf Medical University.His Royal Highness met with Dr. Thumbay Moideen, the founder and President of the University created 20 years ago. The University has its own hospital, open to patients in the Emirate of Ajman and in the entire federation and comprises colleges such as general medicine, pediatrics, dentistry, pharmacy and has classes for students, graduate students and PhD students, while at the same time developing an ample scientific research activity.The University wishes to extend its activity in Romania. Prince Radu has also met with the Chancellor of the University, Professor Hossam Hamdy to whom he suggested to initiate a collaboration with Romania in one of the areas with a big spa potential.On Wednesday, Prince Radu participated in Dubai, at the Ismaili Center, in a meeting dedicated to the Romanian higher education, also attended by rectors of 17 universities in Romania, members of the Diplomatic Corps accredited by the United Arab Emirates, representatives of some universities and companies in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

